It's official: Black Clover anime series returns with a new season on Crunchyroll

Two major anime-related events around the world, Anime Expo 2025 (Los Angeles) and Japan Expo (Paris), were held over the weekend, and Crunchyroll held its annual industry panel, where it made a number of important announcements about upcoming releases and announcements for the coming months on the streaming service.

In addition to the return of Frieren: Beyond Journey's End for its second season, which will be streamed on the platform at the same time as its broadcast in Japan, we now have news of another even more eagerly awaited return, that of Black Clover, the series based on the manga by Yuki Tabata that will return for a new batch of episodes after its closure in 2021. Studio Pierrot (who also animated Naruto, Bleach and Tokyo Ghoul) will be in charge of producing the series, which has not yet set a premiere date.

It seems the ideal moment to announce this return, when it is also ten years since the original manga was released in Japan. The author Yuki Takaba was the one who thanked the attendees of the events with a video message, and shared the official poster and the first trailer, which you can find below.