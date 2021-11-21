Cookies

It's not over yet, the Wii U is recieving a brand-new title

Captain U is a 2D platformer that can be yours for $2.99.

The Switch might be 4-and-a-half years old at this point, but that doesn't mean that its older brother the Wii U has stopped receiving some love. It turns out the console will soon receive a brand-new 2D platformer called Captain U. The game is planned to launch to celebrate the Wii U's ninth anniversary, and it will be sold for the ultra-low-cost of $2.99.

Captain U is said to feature nine "challenging levels," and it's playable both on your TV and the Wii U's gamepad. Here you play as the titular protagonist, who is on a journey to save a missing princess (sound familiar, anyone?). The game looks strikingly similar to Super Mario Bros. 2 on the NES, but here you'll be using "unique powers" and not throwing turnips.

Are you pleased to see the Wii U receive some love?

