It's not just Sinner: Italy dominates ATP Top-100 with more players than any other country

Saying that Jannik Sinner is the best tennis player in the world right now isn't exactly 'news', because the Italian has been at the first spot since June 10, 2024, and doesn't seem he will go down anytime soon. In fact, he has extended his leverage against its pursuers, Alexander Zverev and Carlos Alcaraz.

But it's not just Sinner. The Mediterranean country dominates tennis at the moment, with Sinner at the top, but ten other players present in the top 100, more than ever before. It shouldn't be surprising that, in the last editions of Davis Cup and Billie Jean King Cup in November, Italy won both, being the first country to win men's and women's "tennis world cups" at the same time.

In fact, as spotted by Italian journalist Luca Fiorino, it is the first time that Italy is the nation with more players in the top 100, eleven in total.

ATP Top 10 after Australian Open



Jannik Sinner (Ita) - 11,830



Alexander Zverev (Ger) - 8,135



Carlos Alcaraz (Spa) - 7,010



Taylor Fritz (USA) - 5,050



Casper Ruud (Nor) - 4,160



Novak Djokovic (Ser) - 3,900



Daniil Medvedev (Rus) - 3,780



Alex de Miñaur (Aus) - 3,735



Tommy Paul (USA) - 3,495



Andrey Rublev (Rus) - 3,130



The ATP ranking has changed since Australian Open last weekend, the first Grand Slam of the year. Sinner, who won his second AO title in a row, currently has 11,830 points. Far behind is 'Sasha' Zverev, who despite his heartbreaking reaction after loosing, has earned some points and leaves further away Carlos Alcaraz.

Novak Djokovic doesn't have many reasons to smile, after he was booed for retiring midgame in the semifinals, but has actually climbed one place, to number 6, over Daniil Medvedev (who was one of the first upsets in Australian, loosing in the second round). That means Djokovic has now become the third player in history to reach 1,000 consecutive weeks in the ATP top 100 ranking. Obviously, behind Federer (1,165) and Nadal (1,029).