It's not "game over" for GAME... At least not in Spain

While GAME UK is closing its last stores, GAME Spain is taking a different path. The Spanish division has officially broken free from its troubled British parent and is now running the show: with full control, full speed, and, as President Manuel Ballesteros puts it (via Game+): "This independence means we make decisions from Spain, for Spain, with a clear, long-term vision."

Unlike its UK counterpart, GAME Spain is expanding. With over 215 stores and more than 1,000 employees, the company is refurbishing existing locations, opening new ones, and enhancing the overall shopping experience.

"We have a solid structure, a well-established network of stores, and a team with in-depth knowledge of the business, which allows us to approach this new stage with stability and a clear roadmap," says Ballesteros. For Spanish gamers, that means some very welcome news...

