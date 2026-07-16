"It's not about simulation, it's about having a great time," Abylight Studios reveals new co-op submarine game S.O.N.A.R.

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Abylight Studios, the publisher of SOMA, Amnesia: The Bunker, and developer Abylight Barcelona (One Military Camp, Citadelum) have today announced their latest project in the underwater first-person co-op game S.O.N.A.R. (Submarine Operators Not Actually Ready).

Made in collaboration with the Spanish Navy, S.O.N.A.R. is a game made for 1-4 players in which you'll have to work as a team in order to stop your submarine from being lost to the deep blue depths of the ocean. You'll guide your submarine through a series of missions, including combat operations, stealth infiltrations, and the recovery of some important loot. These centre around PvE as well as PvP conflicts. Your roles include navigation, diving, sonar, periscope, engineering, and damage control. If you've noticed, that's more than four jobs, meaning you'll be dashing about with your crewmates making sure everything's in tip-top shape.

As well as managing to keep the submarine functional, you'll also have to manage your hunger, rest, and general wellbeing. Speaking to us a little while back at Madeira Games Summit, we chatted with Abylight marketing lead David Martinez about S.O.N.A.R., who said that it's "inspired by Sea of Thieves, R.E.P.O. or even RV There Yet?" while also taking a lot from the Cold War movies of the 1990s.

"It's a bit of everything," Martinez said, adding that the key "is having a good time with your friends." S.O.N.A.R. largely mixes concepts of simulation and adventure games to ensure chaos is always just around the corner, but in that chaos you'll be able to have a memorable time with your buddies.

Check out our full interview with Martinez below, and keep an eye out for S.O.N.A.R. when it launches early next year.