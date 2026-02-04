It's not a fever dream, Overwatch and Hello Kitty are crossing over

HQ

Overwatch has had some mega crossovers throughout the years, be that Transformers, Lego, Avatar: The Last Airbender, Cowboy Bebop, One Punch Man, the list truly goes on and on.

Now, as part of the Overwatch Spotlight broadcast, it has been confirmed that the next major collaboration will bring one of the biggest franchises in the world to the hero-shooter, as the Sanrio universe is joining Blizzard's game. Yep, Hello Kitty & Friends will be taking over Overwatch as soon as next week, when Season 1 for 2026 commences.

The event will run for a couple of weeks between February 10-23, and in total there will be six skins available to collect, each with a very cute design and style to them. The full list of heroes getting skins and the skin's respective name/inspiration can be seen below.



Juno - Hello Kitty



Kiriko - Cinnamoroll



Mercy - Pompomurin



D.Va - My Melody



Widowmaker - Kuromi



Lucio - Keroppi



You can also see the various skins as they appear in-game below.