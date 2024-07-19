It's nostalgia deluxe in the Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition launch trailer

HQ

Yesterday was the premiere of the summer's big retro party in the form of Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition, which is launched exclusively for Switch. Here, there more than 150 challenging mini-games based on 13 classic NES titles to enjoy, which means both sweet nostalgia but also completely new ways to play the classics.

The nostalgia bit is something Nintendo goes all out on in the launch trailer for the game, which completely revolves around Nintendo's classic Hotline support in the 80s and 90s, where they even called in people who actually worked with this when it was still a thing.

Not only do you get some great tips, but you also get a good idea of how the game's many challenges work and there is plenty of gameplay. Take a look below, and don't forget to read our review.