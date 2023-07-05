It's Mario Kart's fault we're not getting a new F-Zero

HQ

F-Zero remains a series that fans are begging and hoping for every time Nintendo has a new Direct stream, and it always ends with disappointment. And it seems like we shouldn't get our hopes up for the future either.

In a recent interview with VGC, the F-Zero artist Takaya Imamura explains that Mario Kart's popularity is to blame for this. Here's his anser to why Star Fox is getting more love than F-Zero:

"I think it's because Mario Kart is Nintendo's most popular racing game, and a new F-Zero would cost a fortune. My impression is that [Nintendo executive Shigeru Miyamoto] is very affectionate about Star Fox."

Fortunately, F-Zero isn't completely forgotten as there are two F-Zero tracks in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Captain Falcon is a main staple of the Smash Bros. franchise (often with an F-Zero stage and collectible memorabilia as well). And it sounds like this is all the F-Zero we're going to get for quite some time, unfortunately. Blame Mario!