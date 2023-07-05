Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

It's Mario Kart's fault we're not getting a new F-Zero

The F-Zero artist Takaya Imamura says the incredible popularity of Mario Kart prevents more F-Zero...

F-Zero remains a series that fans are begging and hoping for every time Nintendo has a new Direct stream, and it always ends with disappointment. And it seems like we shouldn't get our hopes up for the future either.

In a recent interview with VGC, the F-Zero artist Takaya Imamura explains that Mario Kart's popularity is to blame for this. Here's his anser to why Star Fox is getting more love than F-Zero:

"I think it's because Mario Kart is Nintendo's most popular racing game, and a new F-Zero would cost a fortune. My impression is that [Nintendo executive Shigeru Miyamoto] is very affectionate about Star Fox."

Fortunately, F-Zero isn't completely forgotten as there are two F-Zero tracks in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and Captain Falcon is a main staple of the Smash Bros. franchise (often with an F-Zero stage and collectible memorabilia as well). And it sounds like this is all the F-Zero we're going to get for quite some time, unfortunately. Blame Mario!

