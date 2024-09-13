"It's like being married" say The Grand Tour hosts about working with each other

HQ

It turns out that The Grand Tour trio don't actually hate each other.

Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, and James May - the car-loving hosts who gave Top Gear, and later The Grand Tour not only to Britain but to the world, have discussed their workplace relationships, and how much of the explosions (both physical and verbal) are planned.

Clarkson said: "We always used to plan things to happen on these specials, but you'd hope that organic things would happen, which nearly always did. We decided with Zimbabwe (their most recent and last ever outing) to not plan anything really, just leave the dynamite at home is how we referred to it and by and large it's just us three bumbling along in those really wonderful cars."

It seems to have been a much more chilled-out sendoff than fans may have expected, and indeed the hosts themselves were surprised.

Hammond said: "I was nice once to James, he was behind me and he was driving through something particularly tricky, I'll never forget it - and I saw in the mirror and I did say over the radio 'oh mate nice driving' and then there was sort of silence."

May added: "But I actually helped you (Hammond) mend your car at one point which I've never done before and you (Clarkson) thanked me for helping you open the sunroof on your car."

Clarkson agreed: "Maybe we were nicer to each other. We've been doing press interviews all day today and I found it quite refreshing to be nice to each other, because normally we say that we're fueled creatively by loathing of one another but it's not really true."

May quipped: "I'm glad we didn't think of it earlier, that would've spoiled everything wouldn't it?"

The Grand Tour: One For The Road, the last outing from our well-travelled trio releases today via Prime Video and it certainly looks set to be a bittersweet ending if this uncanny nicety is anything to go off of (thanks, the Daily Express).