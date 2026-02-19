It's kill or be killed in Apple TV's The Hunt

You have to give credit to Apple TV for being at the point where it is today. The streaming platform, after just a few years in operation, reached a place where it can debut a new project or a new season each and every week. For the immediate future, the next chapter of The Last Thing He Told Me drops tomorrow, and then Monarch: Legacy of Monsters' second season will follow next week. After that will be something slightly different, as the French-language drama series The Hunt will debut from March 4.

This show is basically the epitome of the hunt or be hunted mantra, a kill or be killed series that follows a collection of hunters who find themselves in the crosshairs during a routine trip. As for why? No one knows. But they do intend to find out, all while escaping the clutches of whomever wants them dead.

The show is headlined by Benoît Magimel and Mélanie Laurent, and with the premiere date planned for just over two weeks time, you can see the full trailer for the show below and its official synopsis too.

"Franck (Magimel) and his longtime friends enjoy spending their weekends hunting together, but one Sunday, they come across another group of hunters who start targeting them without explanation. When one of their party is shot, Franck's friends strike back, sending an attacker to the ground. Barely managing to escape, the four friends keep the event a secret. Franck tries to go back to his life as usual alongside his wife Krystel (Laurent), but in the next few days, he starts to feel like he and his friends are being watched, or worse, tracked by hunters who are now hell-bent on revenge."