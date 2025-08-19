It's happening: a special announcement about Hollow Knight Silksong is happening this week

HQ

Time to take our clown noses off: the reveal Hollow Knight fans have been eagerly awaiting for what seems like forever is happening this week. As expected, Hollow Knight Silksong will be present at Gamescom (it's on the Nintendo booth for Switch 2, after all). However, if you were expecting an announcement during tonight's Gamescom Opening Night Live, we may have to wait a little bit longer.

Exactly 48 hours: Team Cherry has announced a special announcement about Hollow Knight: Silksong, on Thursday 21st August at 7:30 AM PT. That is 15:30 BST, 16:30 CEST.

So, after years and years of waiting for Silksong news, it seems that we are two days away from finding out when is Hollow Knight Silksong releasing. The sequel to the acclaimed metroidvania was announced on February 2019, and few could imagine it would take the Australian team so much time to finish it...