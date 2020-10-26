It's Halloween in ARK: Survival Evolved

You're watching Advertisements

Like so many other video games, ARK: Survival Evolved is also celebrating Halloween, as it has done in recent years. The scariest period of the year has been highlighted with the Fear Evolved event, which this year reaches its fourth edition. The event is already in effect on PC, PS4, and Xbox One (nothing on the Switch) and will be online until November 6.

During the event, you can find the return of the DodoWyvern and DodoRex bosses, but also ghosts, skeletons, and zombies, dinosaurs. And yes, you can unlock ghost versions of several creatures if you find and kill them, namely Reaper, Bulbdog, Rex, Basilisk, Snow Owl, Mantis, and Direwolf. You can also unlock scary costumes for your character, "creepy animations", and new colors inspired by Halloween.