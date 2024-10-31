It's Gamereactor's Halloween Spooktacular on today's GR Live

HQ

From all of us here at Gamereactor, happy Halloween! It might be less of a proper holiday over here in Europe, but everyone still loves to get into the spooky season, whether that be through dressing up, watching a scary movie, or gripping onto your controller with trembling hands by playing a scary game.

We'll be taking on the gaming aspect of Halloween. We are Gamereactor, after all, and we'll be hopping on today's GR Live with a fittingly scary title. As usual, we'll be starting from 16:00 BST/17:00 CEST. You can join from the GR Live Homepage, or via our YouTube and Twitch channels.

If you're wondering about what games to play yourself this Halloween, we've made a list of some games that might not be direct horror titles, but can still give you a fright.