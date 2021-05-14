Its future might look bleak but Google claims Stadia is "alive and well"

You're watching Advertisements

With Stadia recently closing down its first-party studios and losing several of its employees to the Jade Raymond founded Haven Studios, its future isn't exactly looking the brightest. Despite all these recent controversies through, Stadia's developer marketing lead Nate Ahearn has insisted that the platform is "alive and well."

Nate Ahearn also recently told Gamesindustry.biz: "We're well on our way to over 100 new games launching on Stadia in 2021, and we're continuing to make Stadia a great place to play games on devices you already own," he says. "I'd tell any non-believers to take notice of how we're continuing to put our words into action, as we grow the Stadia Makers program and partner with AAA studios like Capcom, EA, Square Enix, Ubisoft and others."

First-party content might not be on the way, but as Ahearn stated, there are still some pretty major releases planned for the platform. Later on in the year Stadia players have the likes of Humankind, Far Cry 6 (providing it's not delayed), and Life is Strange: True Colours to look forward. Recently, Resident Evil Village also launched on Stadia alongside its release on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series.

