It's festive platforming galore in The Grinch 2: Saving Christmas

It's set to be a busy autumn for the folks over at Outright Games, as the child-friendly publisher will be serving up a slate of treats throughout September, October, and November. One of the first of the bunch is the platforming sequel known as The Grinch 2: Saving Christmas, with this looking to be an ambitious follow-up that trades 2D action for full 3D platforming galore, albeit with a more youngster-centric flair.

With the launch set for September 18 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and Nintendo Switch, now Outright Games and developer Casual Brothers has presented the complete gameplay trailer for the project, which shines a spotlight on a handful of the 23 levels, the different power-ups The Grinch can get his hands-on, how collectibles are incorporated, and more.

Check out the trailer below and don't forget to snag a copy if you are looking to entertain a young gaming fan in the months ahead.