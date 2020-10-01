It's easy to use your old external hard drive for Xbox Series X

You're watching Advertisements

We know a lot of you have an external hard drive connected to your Xbox One, as it is a cheap and convenient way to expand storage. But what about all those games you have already downloaded when you buy your Xbox Series S or X? Do you need to re-format, re-download, tamper with the settings or do anything to make the hard drive and games work for the new console?

When an Xbox gamer asked Larry "Major Nelson" Hryb about this on Twitter, the latter had a pretty clear message:

"Just unplug it from your One X, then plug unto your XSX or XSS - and you are done."

And that seems to be easy enough, so thanks for that.