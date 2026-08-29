It's cowboys versus robots in Netflix's Bass X Machina

Netflix has a rather stacked array of anime left to in store for the rest of 2026, not least the return of Cyberpunk: Edgerunners in October. To add to this is a unique looking sci-fi western project known as Bass X Machina, with this putting a steampunk twist on the Wild West.

The anime series is coming from Studio Mir, the same animation house who helmed the Devil May Cry anime adaptation for Netflix as well. It follows the famed lawman Bass Reeves, who in this universe is tasked with dealing with an array of mechanical monsters and crooks using violence to put their stamp on this harsh frontier. This, as one would hope, leads to a bunch of thrilling action sequences and events where Studio Mir's animation skills are put to the test.

As for the stars involved with Bass X Machina, we know Brian Tyree Henry headlines the show by lending his voice to Bass Reeves, but the wider cast does also include Tati Gabrielle, Janelle Monae, Currie Graham, and more.

We recently got a trailer for Bass X Machina, which highlights some of the promising action and the gritty wider world the narrative is set in, and you can see this below ahead of the premiere date of November 3 on Netflix.