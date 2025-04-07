It's Champions League week again! Times and what to expect from quarter-finals

HQ

Men's Champions League returns this month, already with the latter stages of the competition, starting with the quarter-finals' first legs. To many football fans, this is when the competition truly begins to be exciting: in a little more than a week, we will know the four times that will reach semi-finals, to be played in May.

Action will begin on Tuesday, April 8, with perhaps the most anticipated match of the week: Arsenal vs. Real Madrid. Arsenal has been one of the strongest teams in England this year, and will take on the title holders, which has reached the semi-finals or the final every time since 2011 with the exception of 2019 and 2020. However, both teams have suffered big injuries this year, particularly in the defence, which at least should give us a lot of goals in the knock-out.

Bayern Munich will also face Inter Milan on Tuesday. Both clubs are leader on their respective countries, and their latest encounters have sided with the Bavarian club recently, although many Inter fans still remember the 2010 Champions League final, which the Italians won 2-0 against Bayern.

The quarter-finals will continue the follwoing day on Wednesday April 9, with Paris Saint-Germain, which has just celebrated its Ligue 1 title, facing Aston Villa; and Barcelona hosting the match against last year's finalist Borussia Dortmund, a repeat from the group stage which ended 3-2 to Barcelona.

Tuesday, April 8





Arsenal vs. Real Madrid



Bayern Munich vs. Inter



Wednesday, April 9





Paris Saint-German vs. Aston Villa



Barcelona vs. Borussia Dortmund



Tuesday, April 15





Aston Villa vs. Paris Saint-Germain



Borussia Dortmund vs. Barcelona



Wednesday, April 16





Real Madrid vs. Arsenal



Inter vs. Bayern Munich

