You're watching Advertisements

The battle royale addition to the long-running Call of Duty franchise, Call of Duty: Warzone, is high up on the streaming charts and today, we're hopping back into the game and joining the large group of Warzone streams on the wide web. If you want to join us and praise or silently judge our skills, you're more than welcome to do so.

Head over to our live page at 3 pm BST (4 pm CEST).