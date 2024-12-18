It's been 35 years since The Simpsons' first episode aired

It's hard to believe, but it's been 35 years since The Simpsons first graced our screens with its unforgettable Christmas episode, Simpsons Roasting On An Open Fire (Dec 17, 1989). What's even more surprising? Creator Matt Groening recently spilled the beans on how the show's original debut nearly went up in flames.

As reported by Metro, Groening opened up about the challenges of the early days during his appearance at New York Comic-Con in October. The animation for the original first episode was so rough that the team had to scramble for a solution to save the launch. In a last-minute move, they decided to push the premiere from fall 1989 to December and shift gears to a Christmas special, putting the original episode on ice until it could be reworked.

That shelved episode, Some Enchanted Evening—where Bart and Lisa outsmart a dangerous babysitter—was eventually aired as the season one finale, offering fans a glimpse of what could have been the show's rocky start. It's fascinating to think how The Simpsons might have turned out if that original episode had aired first. A true "what if" moment for long-time fans.

Fast-forward to today, and The Simpsons is still making history. In honor of its 35th anniversary, the show has just dropped its first-ever two-part special, C'Mon All Ye Faithful, now streaming on Disney+. The festive episode also marks the end of an era, as it's the final voice performance of longtime cast member Pamela Hayden, who brought Milhouse Van Houten to life for decades.

From a rocky start to becoming a cultural institution, The Simpsons has truly stood the test of time. But here's the real question: What's your all-time favorite episode of the show?