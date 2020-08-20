It's Battletoads in as Red Dead 2 prepares to leave Game Pass

You're watching Advertisements

Today marks the release of new games on the Xbox Game Pass service, with Battletoads joining recent additions such as Microsoft Flight Simulator and Spiritfarer on both PC and Xbox One.

Throw in Don't Starve: Giant Edition, Crossing Souls, and then Darksiders Genesis, and you've got an eclectic blend of recently added titles. You can add New Super Lucky's Tale into that mix too, with that one dropping on August 21.

Tell Me Why (or, at least, the first chapter of it) and Hypnospace Outlaw are landing on both PC and Xbox on August 27, then Wasteland 3 will follow on the 28th (as will Double Kick Heroes). On September 3, Resident Evil 7 Biohazard is joining the rotation.

There's also a PC-only release in the form of Crusader Kings 3, which is scheduled to land on September 1.

That's a lot of incomings, but that also means plenty of outgoings to balance things out. Red Dead Redemption 2 is the big name on the chopping block. If you haven't got around to completing that one, you've got until September 7 to get your affairs in order.

Before that, however, the following games will leave the service on August 31, with the exception of NBA 2K20, which will vanish on September 1: Creature in the Well, Giana Sisters: Twisted Dreams - Director's Cut, Metal Gear Sold 2&3 HD, Metro: Last Light Redux, and The Jackbox Party Pack 3.