It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia returns next month

There are few sitcoms that have had the longevity of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, and this year, that show will be expanding further with its 16th season. Set to debut in June, the trailer for the season has now dropped and this reveals a few glimpses at the quite frankly degenerate situations the gang once again finds themselves in.

As for the synopsis of the season, that is as follows: "The Gang is ripping straight from the headlines as they yearn for the past and attempt to survive the year, navigating 2023 with 16 years of baggage and a few figures from their past rearing their heads."

Needless to say, if you've seen any of the previous 15 seasons, you'll have a pretty good idea of what to expect when It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia returns on June 7.