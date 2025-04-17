It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia returns in July

HQ

One of the most hilarious sitcoms of all time is the utterly insane series that started in 2005 and ran pretty much annually until 2019, when it switched to bi-annual seasons. And in 2025, it's time for Season 17.

Now, the official Bluesky account announces that It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia: Season 17 will premiere on July 9. Hopefully a first trailer will be released soon for all of us who are dying to see what chillingly abhorrent ideas Dennis comes up with this time, how Frank (Danny DeVito) is going to make us all feel sick, and how many more crude jabs Dee can take before she explodes.

If you have not seen the series before, but like dark humor, keep an eye out. This is a show that pushes the boundaries of decency in the same way as South Park.