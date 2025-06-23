It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia hasn't lost it's unfiltered touch

HQ

We are now just two and a half weeks away from the season premiere of perhaps the most offensive comedy series ever, It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia. It started back in 2005, and two decades later, new episodes are still coming.

On July 9, season 17 premieres, and judging by the first proper trailer, the gang hasn't learned a thing. Frank (Danny DeVito) takes on dating TV, Dennis is a full-blooded psychopath, Mac tries his hand at CPR, and Dee seems to be getting hit hard by everyone's antics once again.

Check out the trailer below, and we can already warn that the squeamish ones should watch something else instead.