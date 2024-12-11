English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Castlevania: Nocturne

It's all-out vampire war in the Castlevania: Nocturne Season 2 trailer

Get ready for the premiere on the 16th of January.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

We live in a veritable golden age of video game adaptations now, but once there were only a few we could say were genuinely good, and one of them was Castlevania. Now, it's sequel series is gearing up for its second season, and it looks as bloody and action-packed as ever.

After losing against the vampire messiah Erzsebet, the gang must pick themselves up and dust themselves off to fight her once more. They do have a rather powerful ally in Alucard to bring to the fight, but otherwise it's looking tough.

Not to mention, in the trailer one of the most deadly vampires from Season 1 is back in action. Even though it appeared she'd been killed off by Alucard, Drolta makes her return, and is undoubtedly out for revenge. Check out the trailer for yourself below:

HQ

Related texts

0
Castlevania: Nocturne

Castlevania: Nocturne
SERIES. Written by Alex Hopley

Netflix's Castlevania left a strong impression for all fans of animation, but can the sequel series live up to it?



Loading next content