It's all-out vampire war in the Castlevania: Nocturne Season 2 trailer

We live in a veritable golden age of video game adaptations now, but once there were only a few we could say were genuinely good, and one of them was Castlevania. Now, it's sequel series is gearing up for its second season, and it looks as bloody and action-packed as ever.

After losing against the vampire messiah Erzsebet, the gang must pick themselves up and dust themselves off to fight her once more. They do have a rather powerful ally in Alucard to bring to the fight, but otherwise it's looking tough.

Not to mention, in the trailer one of the most deadly vampires from Season 1 is back in action. Even though it appeared she'd been killed off by Alucard, Drolta makes her return, and is undoubtedly out for revenge. Check out the trailer for yourself below: