It's all about Fallout in the latest Film Frenzy

HQ

Despite some early bad faith takes dismissing the Fallout series before it had even hit the airwaves, it seems that the latest Amazon Prime experiment has turned out rather well. The show enjoyed great critical praise right from the get-go, and we're quite fond of it too.

In our latest Film Frenzy, we go over the series, without diving into any spoilers so if you want to get an idea of what Fallout is like, you don't have to worry about getting anything ruined. Check out the episode below and let us know your thoughts on the new series: