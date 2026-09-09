"It's about time you showed up!" Star Fox for Switch 2 gets a free download of new multiplayer maps and split-screen mode

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We kept asking Nintendo and Velan Studios time and time again, because without new maps, Star Fox multiplayer was in freefall by the end of July. We even suggested a few ideas. What's more, there were other issues they could have sorted out with a patch:

Well, the publisher and the studio have 'listened', and Star Fox for Nintendo Switch 2 is set to receive a major free update on 30 September that will address some of the needs of this fantastic remake. First up, the most requested feature: these are the three new planets for Battle Mode:



Katina: Take control of the platforms and activate the laser to shoot at your opponents.



Sector X: Destroy the asteroids whilst dodging waves of destructive energy.



Venom: Scan data modules as they become active and evade enemy attacks.



In addition, the game also features four-player split-screen (on a single console), the only key feature from the original that was missing. This applies both in local mode and - take note - allows friends to form a squad at home and take on another four players online, with the obvious communication advantage that this brings.

The classic Star Fox Adventures rounds off the Year of the Fox on NSO

To top it all off, Nintendo has announced that the GameCube classic, Star Fox Adventures - Rare's final title for the company before moving to Xbox - will be available today in the GameCube catalogue for Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack on Switch 2. Unlike the space-faring games, this is a fantasy adventure played on foot, featuring plenty of collectables, dinosaurs and a helping of Zelda-style puzzles - a classic that rounds off Fox McCloud's grand return following his big-screen debut and his N64 remake.