It's about time Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time was added to Game Pass

It seems that Microsoft and Activision Blizzard has a little surprise in store for all Game Pass users. Without any notice, advertisements for Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time on Game Pass have popped up via Xbox Cloud Gaming, something Reddit users noted (with photo evidence).

However, trying to launch the game only takes you to the Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy page, which could indicate that the page was posted by mistake, or that there was just a glitch. Given that both the N. Sane Trilogy and Spyro Reignited Trilogy are available for Game Pass, it seems logical that Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time will also be released for the service, so we would think that it is simply something that will be presented and released this December.

Microsoft usually unveils its Game Pass additions early each month, and given that it's now December 2, it's about time for Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time to be added to Game Pass.