It's a winter wonderland in Microsoft Flight Simulator

Microsoft and Asobo Studio have decided to celebrate the new year with a stunning new trailer for Microsoft Flight Simulator, aptly called "Let It Snow!". And the title tells all you need to know about this one, as it shows a magnificent environment covered in snow, revealing that seasons are now something that we'll have to take into account.

We begin with the regular vistas we've seen before, until it time-lapses to a colder and snowier world, as it should be this time of the year. Check out the winter wonderland below where everything is covered with crisp white snow.

Microsoft Flight Simulator launches later this year for PC and Xbox One.