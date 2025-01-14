It's a Small World from Tokyo Disneyland gets a really cute Marvel makeover

HQ

It's a Small World is one of the Disney's most loved theme park rides. A charming boat ride watching hundreds of dolls signing and dancing to a catchy song by the Sherman Brothers (the most played song in history, according to many), showcasing children from all cultures from around the world.

It's a Small World is present at almost every "Disney castle park" in the world, and has remained untouched, except for regular renovations, for decades... except in Tokyo. Last year, Tokyo Disneyland announced a Marvel rebranding of It's a Small World, turning it into "It's a Small World... with Groot!"

Many fans thought of it as "sacrilege", and another sign that Disney parks can't have original rides and ideas anymore without being invaded by IPs, something that has been criticised a lot recently. However, this Marvel version is temporary: it will only run from January 15, 2025, to June 30. And the first images of the ride... are actually really cute.

The ride mostly remains the same, including most of its dolls, but some have been replaced by Marvel ones: Baby Groot and other characters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but respecting the original designs by Disney legend Mary Blair, as seen by this photos from DtimesDeparture: Captain America, Captain Marvel, Thor, the Guardians of the Galaxy...

Another video by of the exterior by WDNT shows the Music Loop of the building mostly remains the same, but with some Marvel additions, including The Avengers theme by Alan Silvestri and, surprisingly, Agatha's Theme from Agatha All Along.

