It's a Scott Pilgrim reunion in Edgar Wright's The Running Man

Edgar Wright's The Running Man remake is set to start filming next year, but before cameras get rolling, another couple of members have been added to the cast. Emilia Jones, known for CODA and Cat Person, joins the cast alongside Michael Cera.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Jones will play a privileged woman blind to the oppression forced upon the society of The Running Man, while Cera will play a rebel who tries to help Glen Powell's character.

Cera and Wright last worked together on 2010's Scott Pilgrim vs. The World, a cult-classic movie that showed the power of the pair many years ago. Of course, Glen Powell is the star of the show here, as he'll be playing Ben Richards, the man who enters The Running Man game to get some money for his sick daughter.