It's a pirate's life for us in Skull and Bones on today's GR Live

Skull and Bones makes its full arrival today after a few days of Early Access for the premium edition owners of the game. To mark that occasion, we're going to be diving into the opening hour of Ubisoft's multiplayer pirate action game on today's GR Live to see how it's shaping up.

You can join our very own Rebeca at the GR Live homepage at the usual time of 16:00 GMT / 17:00 CET for an hour of action, and can also check out a trailer for Skull and Bones below for a glimpse of what will be in store during the stream itself.