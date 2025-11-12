It's-a-here! Watch the now available The Super Mario Galaxy Movie trailer

HQ

We knew a trailer was coming thanks to former leaks and rumours, but Nintendo settled our nerves and gave us a firm date to look toward when it revealed a dedicated Direct about The Super Mario Galaxy Movie.

This show has now just concluded and in the broadcast Shigeru Miyamoto introduced the trailer before bringing Illumination boss Chris Meledandri on board to add some details that included that the film is "weeks away" from being complete.

Then the spotlight was passed to the trailer itself to take us on a cosmic journey where Chris Pratt returns as Mario, Charlie Day as Luigi, Jack Black as Bowser, Anya Taylor-Joy as Princess Peach, and Keegan-Michael Key as Toad.

The trailer begins by seeing a tiny Bowser trapped after the events of the first film in a miniature Bowser's Castle, all before a star crash-lands in the Mushroom Kingdom and sets the gang on a journey through the cosmos. We also then soon get to meet Bowser Jr., voiced by Benny Safdie, and then even the ever-amazing Rosalina too, played by "Nintendo superfan" Brie Larson.

The main big question mark is still Yoshi as the famous dinosaur was never actually a major focus, even though Black did appear to loudly exclaim that Super Mario Galaxy is the best of the Mario games, and honestly, it's kind of hard to dispute that, when affirming that this film is based on that very game.

Catch the stunning trailer below ahead of The Super Mario Galaxy Movie arriving in cinemas on April 3, 2025. Oh, and stay tuned to Nintendo Today! today, as Miyamoto also promises a few more updates being shared through the app.