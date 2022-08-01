Cookies

      Scorn

      It'll take around 6-8 hours to beat Scorn

      The developer has shared an estimate ahead of its October release date.

      

      We're still a few months out from the release of Ebb Software's horror title Scorn, which is set to land on PC and Xbox Series consoles (even on Game Pass on day one) on October 21. With launch on its way, the developer has released a lengthy Steam blog post, which talks all about the game, its rating, its accompanying art book, and even its length and PC specifications.

      We're told that it will take around 6-8 hours to beat Scorn, and that this is "depending on how long it takes someone to progress through the puzzles".

      To add to that, Ebb Software has shared what kind of PC hardware you will need to be packing to run Scorn at 4K/60fps:


      • OS: Windows 10/11

      • Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 3600／Intel Core i7-8700

      • Memory: 16 GB RAM

      • Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2070 (8 GB)

      • DirectX: Version 12

      • Storage: 50 GB available space

      • Additional Notes: SSD (Solid State Drive)

      Otherwise, the developer has stated that there will not be a photo mode, as its current focus is on "maximising the immersion players will experience," all before concluding with a message from Ebb's CEO and creative director, Ljubomir Peklar.

      "We're reaching the final phases of making the game, which also means submitting it to our platform partners to ensure everything is going smoothly across all platforms before release. The team is also focusing more on fleshing out the finer details of the game, including several scenes and scripted moments. As we continue to wrap these up, we'll have more exciting content to share after Gamescom and leading up to the launch."

      
      Scorn

