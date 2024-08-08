Items from Fortnite's Battle Pass will be coming to the Item Shop eventually

HQ

In a rather surprising turn of events, Epic Games has announced that items found in Battle Passes from Fortnite will eventually come to the in-game Item Shop. After 18 months or more, an item and its styles may come to the shop so that you can spend your hard-earned V-Bucks on an individual item if you missed the pass where it was originally available.

As the Item Shop is a rotating store, it's never affirmed that an item will land there 18 months after its pass debut. Likewise, Lego styles will always come to the Shop regardless. As per the reason behind this philosophy change, Epic adds:

"One reason for this change is that we want players down the road to enjoy Battle Pass content such as Outfits based on popular licensed characters."

For those wondering, Battle Passes will remain as they are, costing 950 V-Bucks and having pages of items that you can unlock by earning experience in-game.