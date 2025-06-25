English
Follow us
Gamereactor
World news

Italy's PM sees new NATO defence spending targets as manageable

Giorgia Meloni highlights flexibility in NATO's revised goals, assuring no budget cuts to other priorities.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

The latest news on Italy. Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has welcomed NATO's updated defence spending targets, emphasizing that the flexible approach allows Italy to meet commitments without diverting funds from other budget areas.

"I am persuaded that the new targets are sustainable, there is total flexibility," Meloni said. "For 2026, we do not think we need to use the clause, for the years to come we will evaluate based on what the economic situation is," she added.

Giorgia Meloni noted that the new plan, which raises long-term defence goals, offers countries freedom in how they allocate resources. Meloni remains cautious about Italy's economic outlook but expects no immediate need to invoke EU fiscal leniency.

Italy's PM sees new NATO defence spending targets as manageable
Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni speaks to the media during an informal European Union leaders' summit in Brussels, Belgium April 18, 2024 // Depositphotos

This post is tagged as:

World newsItaly


Loading next content