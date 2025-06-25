Italy's PM sees new NATO defence spending targets as manageable

HQ

The latest news on Italy . Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has welcomed NATO's updated defence spending targets, emphasizing that the flexible approach allows Italy to meet commitments without diverting funds from other budget areas.



You might be interested: NATO backs Trump's defence goal, but Spain refuses to follow.



"I am persuaded that the new targets are sustainable, there is total flexibility," Meloni said. "For 2026, we do not think we need to use the clause, for the years to come we will evaluate based on what the economic situation is," she added.

Giorgia Meloni noted that the new plan, which raises long-term defence goals, offers countries freedom in how they allocate resources. Meloni remains cautious about Italy's economic outlook but expects no immediate need to invoke EU fiscal leniency.