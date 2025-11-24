Italy's feat in tennis: Threepeat in Davis Cup, repeat in Billie Jean King Cup

HQ

Italy clinched a third Davis Cup title in a row (fourth overall) in a duel against Spain on Sunday, winning all singles matches: Matteo Berrettini first beat Pablo Carreño and Flavio Cobolli beat Jaume Munar, without the country's main players, Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz, World No. 2 and 1.

It came two months after Elisabetta Cocciaretto, Jasmine Paolini and Sara Errani claimed the Billie Jean King Cup title for the second year in a row (sixth overall) defeating United States, winning the double title of the "World Cup of tennis", for the second year in a row. Only four countries had managed to win both Davis Cup and Billie Jean King Cip in the same year, United States, Australia, Czech Republic, and Russia.

The Davis Cup finals will continue to be played in Italy until 2027. The ATP Finals, won by Jannik Sinner this year for the second year in a row, will also be played in Italy until 2030, ensuring that the currently strongest country in tennis will have the support from the local crowds for many more years to come.