Italy withdraws support to FIFA President Gianni Infantino, but Cannavaro backs him

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Italy has been the latest country to explicitely withdraw support for FIFA President Gianni Infantino. "The Italian Football Federation (FIGC) has decided to withdraw its support for Gianni Infantino's candidacy for the FIFA presidential election scheduled for March 2027."

"This decision is intended to clearly and transparently express the FIGC's position, in full agreement with UEFA and its president, Aleksander Čeferin, regarding the recent initiatives promoted by the FIFA President regarding the governance and development of international competitions."

FIGC President Giovanni Malagò added that they will continue to work with UEFA and other European federations "to promote a vision of football based on merit, solidarity, sustainability, and the centrality of fans". "We recognize ourselves in a model of dialogue, listening, and shared responsibility that has thus far allowed football to grow, innovate, and simultaneously defend its founding principles."

However, the boycott UEFA had threatened against all FIFA competitions is set to be abandoned, as six European countries are participating in the Under-20 Women's World Cup in Poland between September 5-20, including Italy.

Infantino officially loses another vote for him in the upcoming FIFA elections in March 2027. The world of football is divided, with UEFA, CONCACAF (North and Central America) and AFC (Asia) siding against Infantino, but CAF (Africa) and CONMEBOL (South America) support Infantino, although in the end each country has an independent vote.

In fact, one of the key figures of Italian football, Fabio Cannavaro, World Cup winner with Italy, has joined a group of footballers that have expressed support for Infantino, mainly from Latin America, that also Brazilians Cafu and Roberto Carlos, Argentines Javier Zanetti and Esteban Cambiasso, Colombian Ivan Ramiro Cordoba and Mexican Jared Borgetti.