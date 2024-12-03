Italy will host the Davis Cup Final 8 until 2027

HQ

Italy is the world's tennis capital right now, with two consecutive wins in men's team for Davis Cup (the 'World Cup of tennis') and a recent victory for women's team in the Billie Jean King Cup. It is fitting that Italy will host the Davis Cup Final 8 for the next three years -although results have nothing to do with this decision-.

The Davis Cup Final 8, taking place in November each year, is the final phase of the Davis Cup finals (that also include the semifinals usually taking place in September), hosts the best 8 tennis teams in the world in an intense week.

The last three editions took place in the sunny city of Malaga, in Spain, and drew 65,000 spectators (many left disappointed after Rafa Nadal fell in the first day and retired).

First round of Davis Cup qualifiers starts January

The Real Federación Española de Tenis gives the baton to the Italian Tennis Federation as organisers of the sporting event alongside ITF, from 2025 to 2027.

The first round of Davis Cup qualifiers takes place from January 31 to February 1. Some of the most exciting encounters include France vs. Brazil, Djokovic's Serbia vs. Holger Rune's Denmark or Alcaraz's Spain vs. Switzerland.