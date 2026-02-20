Italy weighs adding 100,000 troops in major armed forces expansion

HQ

Italy's defence ministry is considering increasing the size of its armed forces by more than 60% over the next 18 years, according to a document seen by Reuters, in what would mark one of the country's most significant military expansions in decades.

The proposal, presented to Defence Minister Guido Crosetto, recommends raising combined personnel across the army, navy and air force to 275,000, up from around 170,000 today. The figure would include a 15,000-strong reserve force. The plan is expected to form the basis of a broader overhaul of the military due to be unveiled by the end of March.

Italy troops // Shutterstock

If approved by parliament, the increase would be phased in gradually through 2044. Personnel costs would rise from roughly €8.8 billion to nearly €15 billion annually, with total additional spending estimated at around €6 billion over the period.

The discussions come as NATO members face mounting pressure to boost defence spending. Italy currently allocates just over 2% of GDP to defence, according to NATO estimates, well below the alliance's newly agreed 5% target. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has pledged to reach that benchmark by 2035, though the proposal is likely to encounter domestic opposition from many who argue funds should prioritise healthcare and education...