Italy unveils "Michelangelo Dome" air defence system

HQ

Italian defence and aerospace group Leonardo has unveiled plans for a new multi-layered air defence system, the "Michelangelo Dome," aimed at protecting critical infrastructure and key areas from rockets, missiles, and drones.

The system, inspired by Israel's Iron Dome, will integrate platforms across land, air, sea, and space to detect, track, intercept, and neutralise threats. Leonardo plans to work with the Italian armed forces to design the system, expected to become operational by 2028.

Italian Defence Minister Guido Crosetto highlighted the need for such systems to counter hybrid warfare threats, including energy infrastructure and airports, and said Italy is discussing cooperation with other European countries.

Leonardo Chief Executive Roberto Cingolani:

"This is a model that is important for security in Italy, Europe, and NATO countries in the coming years."

Italian Defence Minister Guido Crosetto:

"Each country can integrate its own technologies. Together, we can cooperate to create a highly advanced defence system against all types of threats, from hypersonic missiles to small drones, because threats now come in many different forms."