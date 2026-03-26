Italy, Sweden, Turkey and Poland prevail and reach World Cup qualifiers finals

HQ

The semifinals of the last round of the World Cup 2026 qualifiers has ended with few surprises, as the largest teams have prevailed to come closer for the FIFA competition next summer. Those are Turkey, Poland, Italy, Sweden, Denmark, Kosovo, Czech Republic and Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Perhaps the most expected match, given the significance of the team, Italy gave Northern Ireland few choices: Sandro Tonali from Newcastle and Moise Kean from Fiorentina scored against a team who didn't have any chances on target.

Denmark thrashed North Macedonia 4-0 with a brace by Gustav Isaksen from Lazio in two minutes, and Viktor Gyokeres finally stood up to the hype with a hat-trick for Sweden against Ukraine, a match played in Valencia acting as home stadium for Ukraine.



Turkey 1-0 Romania



Poland 2-1 Albania



Italy 2-0 Northern Ireland



Slovakia 3-4 Kosovo



Ukraine 1-3 Sweden



Czechia 2(4)-2(3) Ireland



Denmark 4-0 North Macedonia



Wales 1(2)-1(4) Bosnia and Herzegovina



World Cup qualifiers finals on Tuesday, March 31:

The finals of the World Cup qualifiers in Europe take place next Tuesday, all of them starting at the same time. Here's how you can watch the European qualifiers.



Italy vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina



Poland vs. Sweden



Turkey vs. Kosovo



Denmark vs Czech Republic

