Italy, Sweden, Turkey and Poland prevail and reach World Cup qualifiers finals
The finals take place on Tuesday March 31.
The semifinals of the last round of the World Cup 2026 qualifiers has ended with few surprises, as the largest teams have prevailed to come closer for the FIFA competition next summer. Those are Turkey, Poland, Italy, Sweden, Denmark, Kosovo, Czech Republic and Bosnia and Herzegovina.
Perhaps the most expected match, given the significance of the team, Italy gave Northern Ireland few choices: Sandro Tonali from Newcastle and Moise Kean from Fiorentina scored against a team who didn't have any chances on target.
Denmark thrashed North Macedonia 4-0 with a brace by Gustav Isaksen from Lazio in two minutes, and Viktor Gyokeres finally stood up to the hype with a hat-trick for Sweden against Ukraine, a match played in Valencia acting as home stadium for Ukraine.
- Turkey 1-0 Romania
- Poland 2-1 Albania
- Italy 2-0 Northern Ireland
- Slovakia 3-4 Kosovo
- Ukraine 1-3 Sweden
- Czechia 2(4)-2(3) Ireland
- Denmark 4-0 North Macedonia
- Wales 1(2)-1(4) Bosnia and Herzegovina
World Cup qualifiers finals on Tuesday, March 31:
The finals of the World Cup qualifiers in Europe take place next Tuesday, all of them starting at the same time. Here's how you can watch the European qualifiers.
- Italy vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina
- Poland vs. Sweden
- Turkey vs. Kosovo
- Denmark vs Czech Republic