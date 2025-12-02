Italy set to extend military aid to Ukraine, government document shows

HQ

Italy is preparing to approve a parliamentary decree allowing it to continue supplying military equipment to Ukraine, a government document revealed on Tuesday (via Reuters).

Since Russia's invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Italy has authorized 12 packages of military aid, including SAMP/T air defence systems. Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has pledged support for Kyiv until the war ends, though tensions have risen within her conservative coalition over further shipments.

The document did not specify the duration of the extension. Previous decrees allowed arms shipments for one year without requiring parliamentary approval for each delivery. The decree will be discussed at a pre-cabinet meeting on Wednesday, with the final cabinet approval date yet to be set.