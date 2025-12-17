Italy plans €2.4bn investment to upgrade frigates

HQ

Italy's government has asked parliament to approve a €2.4 billion investment to maintain and modernise its frigate fleet over the next 15 years, according to a parliamentary document (via Reuters).

The programme, running to 2039, focuses on upkeep, logistical support and mid-life upgrades of Italy's FREMM-class frigates, as Rome gradually raises defence spending to meet higher NATO targets. Officials say the investment is vital to ensure the navy can continue to monitor and protect maritime areas of national interest.

The FREMM warships are jointly designed by Italy's Fincantieri and France's Naval Group. Parliament's defence committees must approve the plan by January 12. Meanwhile, opposition parties have criticised the move, arguing increased military spending is coming at the expense of social services.