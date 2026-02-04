Italy launches investigation after restored angel painting looks suspiciously like Giorgia Meloni

HQ

Rome has given the world many unforgettable artworks, but few have caused this much side-eye. A freshly restored angel fresco inside the Basilica of St. Lawrence in Lucina has sparked an investigation after visitors noticed something uncanny: the cherub now looks suspiciously like Italy's prime minister, Giorgia Meloni. Side-by-side images flew across social media, memes followed instantly, and what began as a quiet restoration ended up as a national talking point.

The work, completed in December in the Chapel of the Holy Souls in Purgatory, suddenly found itself under official scrutiny. Later, Italy's culture minister ordered an investigation to determine whether the resemblance happened by accident or by brushstroke intent. Rome's Superintendency has gone digging through archives, photos, and original sketches from 2000 to see if the angel always looked this politically familiar, or if the halo arrived later...

Meloni herself leaned into the absurdity, joking on Instagram that she "definitely" does not look like an angel, emoji included. The restorer, Bruno Valentinetti, denied any creative liberties, insisting he faithfully copied the original drawing and volunteered his work for free. Church officials struck a more cautious tone, stressing that sacred images should not become tools for misuse, even as they admitted the changes were never formally approved.

Meanwhile, curious Romans and tourists have flocked to what some now call the "Meloni Chapel," debating whether they see divine inspiration or earthly coincidence. Even the parish priest shrugged off the outrage, reminding critics that artists have always slipped contemporary faces into religious art... But what do you think about this latest piece of art? Coincidence or deliberate?