Italy is the first country to win Davis Cup and Billie Jean King Cup the same year

Jannik Sinner lifted another trophy last week.

Jannik Sinner is unstoppably. One week after lifting the ATP Finals in Turin, he lead the way for another Italian victory in Davis Cup, after beating the Netherlands in the final last Sunday.

Italy left the Dutch no chances and won 2-0. First it was Matteo Berretini, who defeated Botic van de Zandschulp (Nadal's executioner) 6-4, 6-2. Then, Sinner dispatched Tallon Griekspoor 7-6(2), 6-2. Another overwhelming victory for ATP nº1, who has risen this year as an unstoppable force.

Berrettini missed Davis Cup last year due to injury. Italy also won last year, and now he says he is happy this year he could "bring some points to the cause".

The joy is double for Italians, as they also lifted Billie Jean King Cup just a few days earlier. It is the first time the same country wins both the Men's and Women's "Tennis World Cup" in the same year.

Sinner successfully defended Italy's Davis Cup before going back to training. He will also seek to defend his Australian Open, the first Grand Slam of the season, next Januray.

