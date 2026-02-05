Italy investigates 80-year-old man over alleged Sarajevo "sniper tourism"

HQ

Italian prosecutors have placed an 80-year-old man under investigation over allegations that foreigners paid to shoot at civilians during the siege of Sarajevo in the 1990s, sources with direct knowledge of the case said on Wednesday (via Reuters). The man, a former truck driver living near the northern town of Pordenone, is the first suspect identified in an inquiry launched by Milan prosecutors last year.

The investigation focuses on claims that wealthy foreigners took part in so-called "sniper tourism" during the 1992-95 Bosnian war, allegedly paying Bosnian Serb forces to allow them to fire at civilians from positions overlooking Sarajevo. The suspect, who has not been named, faces several counts of premeditated murder aggravated by base motives, though prosecutors have not clarified whether he is accused of direct involvement in killings or of providing logistical support.

Around 11,000 civilians were killed during the siege of Sarajevo, many by shelling and sniper fire. The Italian inquiry was prompted by a legal complaint filed by journalist and novelist Ezio Gavazzeni, who said he was inspired by the 2022 documentary Sarajevo Safari. The investigation, launched in November 2025, has raised hopes among survivors that those responsible may finally be held accountable...