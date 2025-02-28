Italy implements strategy to return to nuclear power

HQ

Italy is making a return to nuclear energy, nearly four decades after banning it, as Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's government moves forward with a new law aimed at ensuring energy security and cutting costs (via Reuters).

The plan, still awaiting parliamentary approval, would lay the groundwork for deploying advanced modular reactors and dismantling outdated nuclear plants while establishing a regulatory authority to oversee the sector.

Officials argue that technological advancements have rendered the old nuclear ban obsolete, with projections suggesting nuclear energy could cover up to 22 percent of the country's energy mix, slashing billions in decarbonisation costs by 2050.

State-backed initiatives are already in motion, with Italy's leading energy firms exploring partnerships with international nuclear giants to accelerate the process. For now, it remains to be seen how swiftly and effectively Italy can execute its nuclear revival.