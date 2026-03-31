HQ

Indescriptible disappointment in Italy after the football national team, four time World Cup champions, was eliminated for a third consecutive time from the FIFA competition. Italy lost to Bosnia in penalties, after the match ended 1-1 in overtime.

Italy first eliminated Northern Ireland in the semifinals. When Bosnia defeated Wales in the other semifinal last week, also on penalties, Italian fans were caught celebrating, considering Bosnia an easier rival than Wales. This caused outrage in Bosnia, who painstakingly prepared for the match... and had luck by their side.

Despite Italy scored the first goal (Mouse Kean), Alessandro Bastoni was sent-off in the 41th minute. Playing over half the match (and later overtime) with ten players, Bosnia pushed, and Tabakovic equalised the match, who reached the penalty shootout. Bryan Cristante and Pio Esposito missed their penalties, and the shootout ended 4-1 to Bosnia.

Italy, Denmark (also on penalties), Poland and Kosovo were also eliminated tonight, and Czechia, Sweden and Turkey, alongaide Bosnia and Herzegovina, take the last four available spots for World Cup for European countries.