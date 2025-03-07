Italy debates Starlink vs. Eutelsat for secure satellite communications

HQ

Italy's ruling coalition is facing a high-stakes decision over which satellite provider will secure its most sensitive communications, with the League party urging the government to favor Starlink over French-led Eutelsat (via Reuters).

While Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's administration seeks encrypted communication solutions for diplomats and defense officials, Starlink's dominance with 6,700 satellites dwarfs Eutelsat's 600, making it the technologically superior choice, according to League representatives.

The debate is further fueled by geopolitical considerations, as League leader Matteo Salvini—known for his strong support of Donald Trump—appears aligned with Elon Musk's vision, while opposition parties raise concerns over handing a critical security contract to a company under scrutiny for its role in Ukraine.

As Italy navigates delays in the European Union's IRIS² satellite project, the government insists no formal negotiations have taken place yet, emphasizing transparency in its final decision. For now, it remains to be seen how Italy will balance national security, technology, and diplomacy in its satellite strategy.